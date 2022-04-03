Colonel Víctor Revoredo, head of homicides in Peru, is photographed in his office in downtown Lima, in March 2022.

As head of the homicide investigation division of the Peruvian Police, Colonel Víctor Revoredo, 53, investigates more than 250 cases each year. He is the most senior officer in that unit. He acknowledges that the extreme violence of the recent murders in Lima is new and is related to the demonstration of supremacy in human trafficking, and the control of extortion arenas. The detective explains that before the pandemic, the murders occurred in robberies in banks or restaurants, because there was “a certain bonanza” in the country, but after the blow to the economy, crime has turned, among other items, to the collection of quotas in informal employment.

Revoredo receives EL PAÍS in his office, in the center of Lima, and changes his work shirt — short-sleeved with an orange Hawaiian print — for a white one for the photos. From his window, on the fourth floor of the National Police criminalistics building, you can see part of the street where in February two sex workers were murdered at close range in view of passers-by. “Ecuadorian women were killed for not paying their extortionists,” he says.

“Prostitution there is old, but there have never been murders with this ferocity, this ferocity is imported but they are isolated incidents, we do not have serial homicides. There are no areas liberated by crime and we are not going to allow them”, she remarks.

For the official, the increase in the homicide rate in Peru is due to a post-pandemic situation in which criminal organizations dedicated to human trafficking have crossed the border. “They are Ecuadorians, Colombians and Venezuelans. These criminal groups have captured Ecuadorian and Venezuelan women and have registered their families. They bring them to Peru with the offer that there is work, but here they submit them (to prostitution) and they only have them with food. They tell their relatives that they have them in a hotel without letting them out, and they take what they pay them (almost 100 dollars a day), but they say they have to recover what they invested in them. Some escape and are killed,” he describes.

The official maintains that due to police action, criminal groups cannot develop liberated zones, such as in Aragua (Venezuela). “Here we have control,” he says. But in addition to the ferocious murders for the control of spaces where trafficking and prostitution take place, Revoredo mentions others for former

torsion, linked to the usurpation of land, but of which ordinary people are also victims, especially in new neighborhoods that are beginning to be filled with shacks. This—he specifies—is more frequent in districts of North Lima and in one district of East Lima.

“In places where there are good spaces for new expectations (of housing), generally the criminal is ahead. He knows that there is no light, he steals the light and sells it; he sees that there is no water, the cisterns come and he extorts money from the cisterns; he knows that a minibus is coming in, he extorts money from the minibus; he knows that motorcycle taxis arrive and he charges the motorcycle taxis, ”he summarizes. For Revoredo, unemployment and informality have grown due to the pandemic in the world and that results in crime waves. However, when pointing out that before the pandemic Peru had more than 70% informal employment and this type of murder was not common, he adds: “A study is needed in the psychological-criminological branch to see why people are out of control. like wild beasts.”

The dark office where Revoredo works, in the city of Lima.

-Where do the weapons come from?

—Our borders are wide, people come in from everywhere: they come in trucks, they come with motorcycles. There are more weapons circulating and more violent actors.

—You say that a foreign gang is responsible for most of the recent crimes. Why wouldn’t it be local?

—Because of the activity of the victims, the way of life, the theater of operations. When you go to the scene of the events, you ask the dead man: what’s your name, what were you doing here? A dead person speaks based on place. If he finds it in a lot (property) with five bullet holes, it is usurpation. There is a relationship between the same means used, the same motorcycles, the same intention. They have not gone to steal, they go because they want to remove them from circulation, for the supremacy of the control of geographic spaces where prostitution and human trafficking are practiced.

Revoredo has solved several cases of serious homicides of Peruvians and Venezuelans since 2019. He has interrogated the perpetrators, relatives of the victims, but is also in contact with the heads of homicide investigations in other Latin American countries. In a WhatsApp group he receives, for example, the videos of bloody account adjustments that the criminals themselves record.

According to the colonel, the criminal organization that operates in Peru has “an intelligentsia that organizes human trafficking, recruitment, and opens barbershops that serve as camouflage in criminal areas.” The band has a legal arm and an armed arm. “That’s why when one falls and we put him in jail, after a while they’re killing another,” he adds.

A recent complex case was that of two young Venezuelans burned to death in Lima in November. “These minds try to eliminate the victim’s connection with the world to prevent us from reaching them, but we have a very well-equipped criminalistics office and the Institute of Forensic Thanatology (of the Public Ministry) is efficient,” he says. They restored the papillary ridges (which form fingerprints) and sent them to Venezuela for identification. Three months later, in February, they arrested two Venezuelans who confessed to the murder due to betrayal for trafficking and drugs.

Another complex case was the disappearance of a Peruvian businesswoman in January, when she went to collect money owed to her by a Venezuelan friend who asked her for capital to supposedly work as a lender. The day of the collection, the individual tricked Ivone Carnero into a house where she -with an accomplice of the same nationality- strangled and suffocated her. “They take her in the trunk of the vehicle and bury her in an agricultural area. In order to divert the investigations, they leave the vehicle (of the victim) in the direction of the Pasamayo variant, but it gets stuck in the sand and they abandon it, ”she says.

After interviewing Carnero’s relatives and reviewing the phone calls, they established the link with the Venezuelan. After several interrogations, Antonio Escobar Rumbos confessed to the crime, along with another Venezuelan who had fled to Bolivia, where he was arrested. If it was to steal, why do they kill them that way? We asked the police chief. “Until now there is no antidote like Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Chinese that can stop the criminal mind”, he replies.

