Rising temperatures and increasingly frequent heat waves driven by the climate change They are turning many Mediterranean cities into dangerous places during the summer, especially for the vulnerable population. “We are not focusing enough on how extreme temperatures affect urban environments”, criticizes Eleni Myrivili, who has spent years studying this issue in his hometown, Athens, one of the hardest hit by rising thermometers. In 2014 she was elected deputy mayor for urban nature and climate adaptation in the Greek capital and, after a stay at Harvard University to investigate urban resilience to high temperatures, she returned to Greece to become the first head of heat in a European city. Her work in this field has earned her being named world heat director [chief heat officer] in UN Habitat. His country, Greece, is experiencing the worst heat wave in recorded history.

Ask. What is a heat boss for?

Answer. To protect the most vulnerable people —that fewer people die from high temperatures— and to integrate different policies in the city to make it cooler. There are many aspects of the city that have to do with heat and someone has to coordinate them. Imagine that you have a lot of money and you buy air conditioning for the whole world: then we would end up like those cities where everyone lives inside and where the outside is unbearable. And in Europe, in Mediterranean cities, the beauty is on the outside: we love to go out and drink wine or beer at night, and have fun and walk and talk. It would be terrible if our cities ended up being uninhabitable. This is the nightmare we have to avoid: we cannot turn our cities into those of Abu Dhabi or Qatar.

Q. But most European cities do not have this figure.

R. It does not have to be called heat boss, they can also be people who work in sustainability or resilience. Cities are creating departments that work more horizontally and less isolated.

Q. How can cities cool down?

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

R. The most important thing is to bring nature to cities much more radically than before: nature and water are essential to cool them. Trees not only provide shade, but also evapotranspire and recapture thermal energy, thus cooling the surrounding area as well. We also need shadows, because they enhance how we feel the heat. We have to make sure that our public spaces have more water, more shade and fewer cars, because cars are a problem in cities: they add heat, because they burn fossil fuels, and they emit hot air, just like air conditioning. Cars and air conditioning make our public space hotter. So we have to get rid of cars and use air conditioning to a minimum, and especially for people who need it. We also have to look for materials that are permeable to water, that do not absorb heat, and increase the shading of buildings and air circulation.

The most important thing is to bring nature to cities much more radically than before

Q. What is Athens doing to mitigate the high temperatures?

R. We do things in three categories: awareness, preparation, and redesign. In the first, we try to make people (journalists, politicians, everyone) understand how dangerous heat is: that we have longer, more intense and more frequent waves, and that they are going to get worse. Last year over 60,000 people died in Europe due to extreme heat, that’s a huge number, especially when compared to any other disaster. But we are still not ready. Until now, we didn’t know how to properly quantify people who die from heat, because many go to hospitals and die of a heart attack or something else, and they are not reported as heat-related deaths; now we count the excess mortality.

More information

Q. What else have they done?

R. We have made a classification of heat waves —something that Seville also does— with a specific algorithm for Athens. We use that algorithm to measure risk to people, in three categories (1, 2, and 3). The three is very dangerous, we had one a few days ago. It’s important to categorize because that’s how our brains work: we think in categories for the most dangerous things. Also, this year we are starting to name the heat waves in Greece, something Seville did last year with Zoe. When you give it a name, people give it a serious entity, they understand that it is something that exists and it is dangerous.

Q. And how is the risk communicated to the population?

R. We have an early warning system: depending on the category, we send differentiated warnings both to social services personnel who work with the vulnerable population and to those who are in nursing homes. They are messages that advise what to do to protect yourself from the heat, that you should not go outside at certain times… We also have a program to visit the elderly in their homes to make sure they are well. And this information is received by nurseries, the coordination center of NGOs that work with refugees or immigrants, with homeless people… We try to inform those who work with vulnerable people.

Q. What measures do you take to prepare for the heat?

R. We have launched a hotline so that people can call if they need help or if they want to ask anything [sobre el calor]. It is attended by municipal staff and the Red Cross. We have also created a website so that people know how to take care of themselves, how to cool their homes and what to do if they suffer from heat stroke. In addition, we have a mobile application called Extrema Global and it tells you every day what your personalized risk is when you walk around the city and where are the cool places you can go to, from public facilities with air conditioning to train stations, subway stations, swimming pools, parks… The apps it also tells you how to get from point A to point B along the coolest streets, because they have included all the trees. The Red Cross takes vans with water and information to tourist areas. And we have opened cooling places so that people can go during heat waves.

We have to turn climate refuges into more interesting places, or link them with cultural events.

Q. I understand that it is what Barcelona calls climate refuges.

R. Yes. They are necessary for people with energy poverty, or who are not well at home. It would be great if people could come together in these kinds of air-conditioned places, especially the lonely, the elderly, the vulnerable. But for now, in general, they are not doing it, because they feel stigmatized there, because it seems that only the poor go there. We have to turn them into more interesting places, or link them with cultural events. We are opening refrigeration centers, but many people are not going. You also have to make refreshing spaces outside, with shades and play areas for children, to make them more attractive to everyone.

One of the pocket parks created by the Municipality of Athens. Athens City Hall

Q. What is urban redesign?

R. We have created some guidelines on how to make public spaces — streets, squares and parks — designed to be cool, with plants, water and different materials. But, if we don’t limit cars and asphalt in cities, we won’t have enough space to make them cooler. That space can be used to create linear parks on the streets. We have created small, very dense green areas in streets and crossroads, called pocket parks, which serve to increase biodiversity and favor the wind. In addition, we have created narrower lanes, so cars have to go slower. Spain is doing incredible things in this area: Barcelona is taking space away from cars to make superblocks. And in Oslo they have already gotten rid of most of the cars.

Q. How about building squares without shade, like the Puerta del Sol?

R. It is criminal today to build squares without shade or cooling elements, because they create higher temperatures in the city, put people’s lives at risk and keep people away from public space. It is very crazy to design squares as if climate change did not exist.

Several tourists try to protect themselves from the heat in the new Puerta del Sol in Madrid. DAVID EXPOSITO

R. What will happen to the cities that do not adapt?

R. That many people will die in them and many others will lose their jobs. It will affect the economy, because a lot of income is lost due to extreme heat: productivity drops, fewer people go to shops because people stay at home… And we will have to make an effort not to have shortages of water, food and power cuts during heat waves. Adaptation has to do with food and medicine, logistics and with the people who are going to be hospitalized and die. We have to prepare our hospitals for days of extreme heat.

Q. Why is it so important to talk about heat?

R. Heat exposes the vulnerability of our cities and attacks the poorest: people who are sick —physically or mentally— and the elderly and young children; it attacks the most vulnerable people in our society, those who do not have good housing, are low paid, suffer from energy poverty, cannot turn on air conditioning or live in good conditions, or cannot afford to take a car or a plane and go to a cooler place when it is very hot in the city. These people must be protected.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter