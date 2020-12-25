The most common way to forge a passport is a photo pasted over. The head of Goznak, Arkady Trachuk, spoke about this on December 25.

“There are ways to identify it, but they require at least primitive equipment and minimal observation. It is probably not necessary to count on the fact that all people who are faced with the need to check documents have an ultraviolet lamp, “RIA News“.

According to Trachuk, if the e-passport project is implemented in the next few years, then the modernization of the paper passport will not be needed.

Earlier, on August 19, the head physician with a fake diploma was detained in Moscow. According to the investigation, the woman bought a diploma from the Kabardino-Balkarian State University named after I. H.M. Berbekova on awarding her the qualification of a doctor in the specialty “General Medicine”.