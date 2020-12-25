The head of Goznak, Arkady Trachuk, said that in Russia, mostly when a passport is forged, they re-paste a photo, which can be difficult to recognize without special skills and equipment, reports RIA News…

He clarified that in order to detect such a fake it is necessary to use an ultraviolet lamp, and not everyone who is faced with the need to check documents has one.

Meanwhile, Trachuk expressed the opinion that there is no need to modernize the paper passport over the next few years, provided that decisions are made on the electronic passport.

Earlier, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained more than 122 million rubles ($ 1.2 million) suspected of stealing from bank accounts of three citizens. It was clarified that the attackers, using fake passports, received SIM cards with the victim’s subscriber numbers, after which they got access to their personal accounts in the mobile bank.