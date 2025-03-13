The head of government of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, joined the onslaught against the Brava party. This Thursday issued a pronouncement against bullfights and promised to move towards a “bloodless” scheme to preserve employment sources.

The pronouncement reaches a few days that the runs are debated by the Congress of Mexico City, where several deputies directly claim to suspend the brave party.

The capital executive announced the prohibition of bullfights “with violence.” In a message from the old town hall palace, Brugada announced the measure.

“The political figure (of) is created (the bullfighting show free of violence, which will allow the continuation of the activities in the bullring under new rules,” Brugada said, accompanied by officials of his cabinet.









Brugada said that the proposal that the capital government will issue seeks to reconcile animal welfare with the works generated by the bullfighting show.

Among the norms promoted by the head of government are: that the bullfighting show should not include the death of the bull inside and outside the square, that the runs must have a maximum of a duration, that the bull must be returned to its livestock and that the use of sharp objects such as flags, swords, puyas, among others, is prohibited.

Unlike former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his successor has not eluded the debate on runs. Facing the vote in the Congress of Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum requested that animal abuse be avoided.

“There are schemes that are in other parts of the world, which I think is considering the city government, together with animal protection organizations, even some of the bullfights, where the animal is not mistreated, the bull,” said Sheinbaum.

«In such a way that it is a cultural activity, but that the animal is not mistreated; That is, there is no death and that there is either the damage to the runs. I agree with this possibility, “said the president.

The leader of Mexican bullfighting organization, Jorge Arriaga, described the idea as a reflection of ignorance about the activity. “I see unfortunate the statement of President Claudia Sheinbaum, in which she is completely ignorant of the issue of bullfighting, since the bulls of fight precisely for that are destined: to deal with and to die in a bullring,” he said.

In addition, he noted that Sheinbaum referred to Portugal as a country where bulls are not mistreated in the square, but explained that there the animals are sacrificed outside the sand.

«I see it unfortunate, I do not know what the president is, but she is not a scientist, because she really is not (attending) the main causes that deal with bullfighting. Yes, indeed, culture and traditions, but the bull of Lidia precisely for that is designated since it was born, ”he said.