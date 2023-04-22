The head of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, achieved a remuneration of 225.99 million dollars (about 204 million euros at current exchange rates) in the year ended on December 31, just three weeks before the company announced 12,000 layoffs worldwide, 6% of the group’s workforce, as reported by the company this Friday to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sundar Pichai’s remuneration rose nearly 36 times from $6.3 million in 2021 in a year when Alphabet shares fell nearly 40% on the stock market. Pichai has gone on to earn 808 times what the middle-salary employee in the group earns: $279,802. Of Alphabet’s 190,000 workforce, some 95,000 earn more than that.

Alphabet partly attributes the skyrocketing pay to the company’s CEO receiving a three-year incentive in 2022. The company’s breakdown notes that Pichai earned $2 million in salary; 218 million incentive in company titles and 6 million in other compensation. That last item is destined almost entirely for personal security, according to the documentation made available to its shareholders and the supervisor.

The incentive is linked to the price and to certain objectives, so it is not hard cash, but it has been valued according to the criteria accepted by the supervisor.

This multi-year incentive places Pichai’s remuneration well above the rest of the group’s executives last year. Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s Senior Vice President of Insights and Information, and Philipp Schindler, Chief Commercial Officer, each pocketed about $37 million. The financial director, Ruth Porat, and the legal officer. Kent Walker, each won $24.5 million. Their stock awards are given annually and in the last two years they had earned more than Pichai. Collectively, the five top managers earned about $350 million in 2022.

Alphabet shareholders are summoned to the general meeting for June 2. In it they will have to vote on the remuneration of directors with a consultative nature. The company proposes that the vote on salaries should be every three years in the future.

Pichai, 50, ranks as the highest-paid executive in big technology, with a salary more than double that of Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. Apple shareholders complained about the skyrocketing compensation of Steve Jobs’ successor, who listened to criticism and recommended that his salary be cut. His target compensation for 2023 is cut 40%, to $49 million. In 2022, that objective or theoretical remuneration was set at 84 million dollars, but since expectations were exceeded, the manager ended up earning 99.4 million, as reported by the company.

The chairman of the company’s board of directors, John Hennessy, who does not have executive status, does not refer in his letter to shareholders or layoffs or remuneration, but does refer to artificial intelligence (AI). The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI has set off alarm bells in the Google group, which sees its de facto monopoly over Internet searches threatened.

“For more than six years, Alphabet has been leading advances in the field of AI,” he says, with the goal of “finding technological breakthroughs that bring significant benefits to society.” “This vision has motivated years of research and product work, as well as investment in top technical talent,” he adds.

Hennessy defends the role that the group has played in this area: “Alphabet has long been translating technical advances into useful products for billions of people around the world. These innovations – especially in AI – have already improved many of the company’s core products in recent years, with more coming in the coming months,” she explains.

Without making it clear who or whom he is referring to, he concludes his words on artificial intelligence with an apparent message to competitors: “And most importantly, the company is focused on developing this technology responsibly. Alphabet was one of the first to develop and adopt the AI ​​Principles and to put in place an AI governance structure, which is important for the long-term development of this technology. As this work continues, the company is committed to investing responsibly for long-term growth and finding areas where it can operate most profitably,” he says.

