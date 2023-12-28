The head of Gazprom Miller reported on the artificial destruction of gas demand in the EU

Over the next 25 years, global gas demand will increase. This was stated by the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller. His words lead TASS.

The general opinion of experts is that the growth in gas demand will continue. And within 25 years in the world it will grow by 43 percent. And the most important thing is that you and I are ready for this Alexey Miller head of Gazprom

According to Miller, the Russian holding is developing cooperation with countries interested in reliable energy supplies, primarily with China. In Europe, meanwhile, for the first time in the history of world energy, there is an “artificial destruction of demand” for gas.

EU countries are reducing gas imports from Russia

In November, following a meeting of the US-EU task force on energy security, it became known that the countries of the European Union intend to reduce imports of Russian natural gas to 40-45 billion cubic meters in 2023.

See also The historian voiced the main task of the West in Ukraine Related materials:

In addition, the meeting discussed the diversification of sources of natural gas supplies to European countries and the growing volume of trade in liquefied natural gas between the United States and the EU. The statement also said that Washington is by far the largest supplier of LNG to Europe.

In addition, the parties discussed specific steps of the European Union to further reduce gas demand, “including through measures to improve energy efficiency.”

The EC did not see any possibilities for a complete refusal of gas from Russia

Deputy head of the European Commission (EC) Maros Šefčović considered it an “almost impossible mission” to completely refuse Russian gas supplies.

According to him, last year Europe reduced gas imports from Russia from 150 billion cubic meters to less than 80 billion cubic meters. This year it will probably be only 40 billion cubic meters, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), he believes.

See also Video: the moving reunion of a father and a Colombian child with terminal cancer So I would say that completely abandoning Russian gas is still an almost impossible mission Maros Šefčović Deputy Head of the European Commission

At the same time, he stressed that if the European Union (EU) continues to invest in infrastructure and establish new partnerships, it will be able to further reduce imports of Russian LNG in the coming months. Šefčović added that the EC ensures that gas imported through the EU common purchasing platform does not come from Russia. Each strategically important resource must come from at least three suppliers, the deputy head of the EC emphasized.

Related materials:

High gas prices in Europe will continue in the coming years

According to the International Energy Agency, gas prices in Europe will remain high until 2027, averaging at least $450 per thousand cubic meters.

In 2024, gas prices in Europe are expected to range from $500 to $535 per thousand cubic meters. In the next two years, experts predict, against the backdrop of the commissioning of new LNG plants, it will begin to decline, but will still remain at a level that is more than double the levels of 2016-2020.