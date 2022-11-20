FIFA chief Gianni Infantino calls Western media’s criticism of the World Cup in Qatar hypocritical

The head of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, accused the Western media of hypocrisy due to criticism of the World Cup in Qatar. His words lead YouTube-channel The Independent.

Previously, several major publications, including were The New York Times and The Athletic condemned the choice of Qatar as the venue for the tournament. One of the complaints was the situation of migrant workers in the country. “In Europe, borders are being closed for these workers. If this continent cared about the fate of the people, it could act like Qatar and provide them with work, ”said Infantino.

On November 19, Dmitry Svishchev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, predicted the world championship to be the most scandalous in history. “Instead of enjoying the beautiful opening of the championship and matches, we will now understand the intrigues and understand who is right here,” Svishchev said.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held from November 20 to December 18. The Russian national team was deprived of the chance to compete for a ticket to the final part of the tournament by the decision of FIFA.