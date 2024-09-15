The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, He described the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela as “dictatorial” and “authoritarian”referring to the arbitrary arrests since the opposition leader, Edmundo Gonzalez, had to flee the country.

He did so in an interview given to Telecinco broadcast on the Spanish news this Sunday, in which he also pointed out that by saying that Venezuela’s regime is dictatorial “we’re not fixing anything”but rather it is about trying to resolve things and this sometimes requires “a certain verbal restraint.”

What do you call all this? Well, naturally this is a dictatorial, authoritarian, dictatorial regime.

“But let us not deceive ourselves about the nature of things. Venezuela has called elections, but it was not a democracy before and it is even less so after,” added the head of European diplomacy.

Borrell referred to the departure from the country of Edmundo González, who is in Spain, where he has requested political asylum, and also to the “thousand limitations” to which political parties are subjected or to the fact that “seven million Venezuelans have fled their country.”

Regarding Ukraine, he said that he had proposed to the foreign ministers that Ukraine should be allowed to use missiles “within the range necessary to hit the targets from which they are attacked,” but “there was no agreement” in the EU.

Venezuela’s response

The Venezuelan Government called this Sunday “spokesman of evil” to the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, after he described Nicolás Maduro’s government as “dictatorial” and “authoritarian.”

“When we say the garbage dump of history, we are referring to the place where Borrell is now, from interview to interview, spokesman for evil, a withdrawal from politics with his hands stained with blood, doubly failed in his attempts to harm the Venezuelan people, inventing fictitious governments,” said the Caribbean country’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, on Telegram.

He also said that Borrell leaves a “dark legacy” by turning the EU into a “decrepit, colonialist and warmongering institution.”