Speaking in an interview during the Reuters Next conference in New York, Soliman also said that there is a good absorption of assets in Egypt’s hospitality and tourism sector, which is one of the areas in which the government is trying to boost private sector participation and increase revenues by selling state-owned assets.

A few days ago, a Reuters poll showed that the inflation rate in Egypt is expected to decline in October, from a record high of 38 percent in September, with food prices rising moderately, but analysts say that the end of Egypt’s battle with inflation is still far away. Apparently.

The average forecast of 19 analysts surveyed showed annual urban consumer inflation falling to 37.1 percent from 38.0 percent in September.

Inflation in Egypt has accelerated steadily since June, when it reached a record level of 35.7 percent.

The previous record high of 32.95 percent occurred in July 2017.

The Central Bank of Egypt held key interest rates unchanged at its last meeting last week, as was widely expected, saying it was focusing on future inflation rather than now and that economic growth appeared stable in the third quarter from July to September.

During the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which is the penultimate meeting this year, the key interest rate was fixed at 19.25 percent for deposits and 20.25 percent for lending, which is the highest historically.

The average expectation in a poll of 16 analysts was for the MPC to leave interest rates steady. Three analysts expected an increase of 100 basis points, according to Reuters.