Egypt and Qatar played an important role in reaching a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Tuesday, the heads of the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) met with the Qatari Prime Minister in Doha.

Reuters reported that the meeting aimed to “build on the progress made in the agreement to extend the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, and to begin further discussions about the next phase of a possible agreement.”

She added that the results of the talks, which were attended by Egyptian officials, were not yet clear.

Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director William Burns, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari prime minister, met one day after Qatar announced a two-day extension of the original armistice agreement, which was scheduled to expire in Gaza overnight. Monday.

There are several political leaders from Hamas in Qatar, which leads the negotiations between the movement and Israel.

The truce gave Gaza the first pause in the Israeli bombing, which lasted 7 weeks, following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.