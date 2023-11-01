The head of Dagestan responded to Nurmagomedov’s request to forgive riot participants

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, responded to the request of the former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Khabib Nurmagomedov to forgive those who stormed the Makhachkala airport. The politician emphasized that he respects the ex-fighter and knows him personally, but the rioters are equal before the law and will still be punished, he writes TASS.

At the same time, Melikov clarified that not everyone will be held accountable, but those who organized pogroms and encroached on the lives of police officers.

“After all, there is a law and there is responsibility, and before the law, you and I and those who were on Sunday are equal,” said the head of Dagestan, speaking to reporters.

Sergei Melikov said that those participants who caused three police officers to be in hospital beds, one of them in serious condition, as well as those who spread false information and participated in the riots, will be held accountable to the law.

The head of the region added that he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the punishment of those responsible for the riots. According to him, first of all, organizers and provocateurs who involve people in riots should be objectively punished. At the same time, those who “simply stood with the Palestinian flag” will not be punished, the politician explained.

Nurmagomedov called for forgiveness of the Dagestanis who stormed the Makhachkala airport

On November 1, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his opinion on the situation with the storming of Makhachkala airport on social networks.

The ex-fighter reposted the publication of athlete Makhmud Magomedov with a call not to ruin the fate of the young guys who staged the pogrom. He also asked to soften the responsibility for the “young guys” to administrative and to punish those who organized unrest through Telegram channels. Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to another fighter’s post.

Allah is forgiving and loves those who forgive Khabib Nurmagomedov Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

In addition, in October Nurmagomedov condemned the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. The ex-fighter again declared his support for Palestine and called the incident genocide.

Hundreds of Dagestanis stormed the Makhachkala airport and demanded the expulsion of Jews arriving from Israel

On Sunday, October 29, several hundred Dagestanis burst into Makhachkala airport after news that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there. The protesters demanded the expulsion of Jews who had flown from Israel.

The participants in the brawl, shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags, blocked the entrance and then conducted a search of the premises. The rioters also checked the passports of passengers in cars leaving the airport. In them they were looking for people who had flown from Israel. During the unrest, 20 people were injured, including law enforcement officers.

As it turned out later, the crowd of aggressive men caused damage in the amount of 285 million rubles. This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Republic of Dagestan and State Duma deputy Khizri Abakarov.

The politician also noted that they want to ban the rioters from using the air harbor until they compensate for the damage. He assured that all the rioters were caught on surveillance cameras.

No one is allowed to destroy or break other people’s property with impunity. Khizri AbakarovSecretary of State of Dagestan

According to the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus Federal District, 150 riot participants had previously been identified, and 83 people had already been detained.

In turn, on November 1, the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of the Russian region, Zarema Mamaeva, said that the number of people arrested for the riots at Makhachkala airport had increased to 15.

According to her, the Karabudakhkent District Court of the Republic of Dagestan considered 10 more cases of administrative offenses.

Eight were sentenced to administrative arrest for a period of eight days; two, taking into account their state of health, were given 60 hours of compulsory labor. Zarema MamaevaHead of the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan

The head of Dagestan spoke harshly about the riot participants

On October 31, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, at a meeting with representatives of the public, spoke harshly about the participants in the riots at the Makhachkala airport. The politician called them scoundrels, cowards and scoundrels.

Melikov also said that the participants in the pogroms cannot be forgiven, since the next day they will already forget about what they did. He promised that those responsible would get what they deserve.

There will be no leniency for any of the guilty. I admit, of course, that there were also random people in the crowd who came with sincere feelings about the Palestinians, so we will look into each case individually Sergey Melikov Head of Dagestan

Russian authorities called for an understanding of the events in Dagestan

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the events at Makhachkala airport will be analyzed after the investigation is completed in order to minimize or eliminate the possibility of their recurrence in the future.

He clarified that he could not yet provide details of the president’s specific instructions, but said that measures to counter external interference would be strengthened.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies in Novo-Ogarevo on October 30 after the incident in Dagestan. He noted that the riots were provoked, among other things, by the hands of Ukrainian and Western intelligence services.

Vladimir Putin called on intelligence services and law enforcement agencies to act firmly to protect the Russian Constitution. He also instructed the heads of regions and security forces to act in a timely manner to protect interethnic and interreligious harmony.