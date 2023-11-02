Melikov reported to Putin about the punishment for participants in the pogroms at Makhachkala airport

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the punishment for the rioters at Makhachkala airport. The words of the head of the republic are conveyed by RIA News.

“Those who fall under the relevant articles of either a criminal or administrative offense will be held accountable. And I told Vladimir Vladimirovich about this,” Melikov said.

It is necessary to objectively understand what happened and punish, first of all, those who provoked and organized the riots at the Makhachkala airport, Melikov said, emphasizing that the guilty should not escape responsibility, and the innocent should not be subject to this responsibility.

Related materials:

In Russia, opinions are divided on how to deal with the organizers and participants of the pogroms at Uytash airport. In particular, Melikov spoke about the perpetrators of the riots with the phrase “they will get what they deserve.” In turn, the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin called for leniency towards “those who fell for the provocation” – the head of the Human Rights Council Valery Fadeev called this decision premature.

On the evening of Sunday, October 29, hundreds of residents of Dagestan broke into Uytash airport. They waited for the flight from Tel Aviv, shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags, blocking the entrance to the airport. The crowd ransacked the premises and looked for people who had flown in from Israel. According to the latest data, 20 people are listed as injured.