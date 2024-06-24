Melikov: operational measures are carried out until all “sleeping cells” are identified

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, promised that operational activities in the republic will continue until all participants in the “sleeping cells” of terrorists are identified. The video message was published in his Telegram-channel.

“Further operational search and investigative activities will be carried out until all these “sleeping cells” are identified,” the head of the region emphasized.

Melikov also stated that the situation in the republic is controlled by authorities and law enforcement officers. He called on his fellow citizens to remain calm.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia reported that security forces continue to search for accomplices of terrorists, operational search activities are underway, explosives experts from security agencies are working at the site of clashes, and small arms and ammunition have been seized.