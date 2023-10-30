Head of Dagestan Melikov: the security forces hoped to the last to bring the pogromists to reason

The delay in the forceful dispersal of anti-Semitic riots in Makhachkala is explained by the fact that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard hoped to the last to bring the pogromists to reason. This was stated by the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov, the statement of the head of the region is given in Telegram-channel of his administration.

According to Melikov, after the riots that began at the Makhachkala airport, many tried to evaluate the actions of the security forces, but they did not take into account that the police tried to resolve the issue peacefully.

“I would say that the units of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not use physical force until recently, hoping to reason with this crowd, which was not controlled by anyone except the operators who controlled it without being in it,” Melikov said.

On the evening of October 29, a crowd of aggressive men arrived at the airport in Makhachkala after information about a plane arriving from Israel appeared on social networks. Men shouting “Allahu Akbar” burst onto the runway and into the service areas, where they searched for Jews. A criminal case has been opened into the riots.