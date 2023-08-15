The head of Dagestan Melikov: the explosion occurred at a gas station on the outskirts of Makhachkala

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, commented on the explosion that occurred at a gas station in Makhachkala in his Telegram-channel.

According to Melikov, the explosion occurred at one of the gas stations on the outskirts of the city. The number of victims is currently being specified. Paramedics and rescuers are on the scene. “The situation is under my personal control,” he added, promising to give details of what happened later.

The explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala occurred on the evening of August 14. As a result, seven people were injured, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan reported. The fire area at the explosion site is 500 square meters.