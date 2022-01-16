The behavior of a man who insulted bus passengers in Moscow can and should be assessed by law enforcement agencies. So the video with a man who calls himself a Dagestani and promises to beat the Russians, commented the head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov. The words of the governor are given on his official site.

He also stressed that the young man should apologize not only to those whom he grieved, but also to the entire Dagestan people. “The behavior of a young person not only violates all conceivable norms that exist in human society, but also contradicts the historically established code of ethics of the Dagestan, which determines, among other things, the attitude towards elders,” Melikov emphasized.

The head of the region also noted that such barbaric statements are alien to the people of Dagestan, and the republic is “an example of age-old harmonious relations between representatives of different ethnic groups, religions and cultures.”

The incident in the Moscow bus became known on January 15. The young man had a skirmish with the driver, who refused to drop him in the wrong place. After the passenger began to insult other passengers. The man introduced himself as a Dagestani and said that “you Russians should behave like this.” “The time will come when we will beat you all. We are Dagestanis,” he said. Video from the scene quickly went viral on social media. The Public Chamber of Dagestan urged to punish a native of the republic.