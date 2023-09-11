The head of the Federal Customs Service Davydov called the ban on the import of cars and shampoos into the EU complete chaos

The ban on Russians entering the EU with their cars, smartphones and shampoos is “complete lawlessness.” RBC’s position voiced Acting Head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) Ruslan Davydov.

The official explained that goods for personal use were under attack. “The stupidity of the Europeans and complete chaos in general. They decided to ban trade. Therefore, from the point of view of normal customs logic, their decisions are absolutely illegal,” he said.

Davydov also expressed confidence that Russia will not resort to mirror measures in this matter. “We are civilized people, unlike them,” he said.

On Friday, September 8, a document appeared on the official website of the European Commission explaining certain points of the sanctions legislation regarding Russia. According to new EU comments, Russians traveling to Europe are prohibited from entering private cars with Russian license plates, as well as importing smartphones, cosmetics, jewelry, suitcases and other goods used for personal purposes. All of the above may be considered prohibited imports and confiscated.

In the 13th paragraph of the document entitled “Frequently Asked Questions”, when asked whether Russian citizens traveling to Europe for tourism purposes can temporarily import personal belongings and vehicles listed in Appendix XXI, the European Commission answers with a firm “no”.