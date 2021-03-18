The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov spoke about his attitude to the authorities and the people of Ukraine in the documentary film of the RT Russia TV channel. RIA News…

Aksenov stressed that he wants to share the situation with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, the citizens of Ukraine have never been enemies and opponents for Crimea. He noted that the peninsula treats everyone who comes with respect. “From the point of view of the Ukrainian authorities, so far – sheer insanity,” he added.

Earlier, Sergei Aksyonov assessed the chances of warming relations with Ukraine. In his opinion, with today’s politicians in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, easing the situation and establishing good-neighborly relations seems unrealistic.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum in which the majority voted in favor of reunification with the Russian Federation. Kiev, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and consider this territory occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the voting procedure was in accordance with international law.