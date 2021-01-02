The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov predicted that Bandera and Russophobic ideology would lead to the inevitable loss of Ukraine’s southeastern regions. He expressed this opinion on his page in “In contact with”.

He noted that Crimea “did not want, could not and did not remain a part of Bandera and Russophobic Ukraine.” According to Aksenov, other regions will inevitably leave Ukraine. The head of the peninsula noted that “healthy people cannot live in a plague-ridden barrack.”

Aksenov stressed that Kiev continues to do everything possible to ensure that the process of the disintegration of the Ukrainian statehood continues and is irreversible.

The head of Crimea also called the processions in Ukraine in honor of Stepan Bandera a Nazi Sabbath. In his opinion, Banderaism is a deadly infection that is destroying Ukraine. According to Aksenov, Ukrainian Nazism became an instrument not only for the destruction of the country, but also for complete submission to external players.

At the same time, Aksenov stressed that only by being part of the Russian world, Ukraine will become free and independent. “And Banderaism will definitely go where it belongs – to the dustbin of history,” he concluded.

On January 1, a march dedicated to the 112th anniversary of the birth of the leader of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera took place in the center of Kiev. A group of people with white-red-white flags took part in the action. During the march, the police partially blocked traffic in the city center. The same actions were held in other cities of Ukraine.