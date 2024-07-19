Aksenov: Alushta is without power due to an accident at two transformer substations

The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov reported that the reason for the power outage in Alushta was an accident at two transformer substations. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, about 49 thousand local residents were left without electricity. He added that the management of Krymenergo will officially inform about the progress of restoration work within an hour.

Earlier, the head of the Russian city administration, Galina Ogneva, reported that the Crimean city of Alushta was completely without power due to an accident on high-voltage lines. She noted that the entire Alushta municipality was left without power.

On Tuesday, July 16, residents of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Krasnodar, Elista, Anapa, Armavir, Crimea and other cities were left without power. The reason for the power outage was a failure in the operation of generating equipment at the nuclear power plant (NPP) in Rostov-on-Don.