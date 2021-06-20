The Crimean authorities allocated the first tranche to the Yalta administration in the amount of almost 58 million rubles to provide assistance to victims of the downpours that flooded part of the city, destroyed houses and infrastructure. This was announced on Sunday, June 20, by the head of the city Yanina Pavlenko.

“The head of the republic allocated 57.8 million rubles – the first tranche to help victims in Yalta,” she said in a video message published in Facebook…

According to Pavlenko, the Crimean Council of Ministers is working out the procedure for payments to companies, as well as possible compensation for damaged cars. The head of Yalta added that now in the city there are already 11 commissions “to compensate people who suffered during the disaster.”

Earlier, Pavlenko warned city residents about a temporary shutdown of water supply

On the night of June 18, the monthly norm of precipitation fell in Crimea. In Yalta, as a result of the downpours, 24 people were injured, two were missing, but one was later found alive.

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that the authorities of the peninsula will turn to the federal center for help to compensate for the damage to residents of flooded cities and regions.