All necessary security measures have been taken at the main infrastructure facilities of the Republic of Crimea, since the enemy is capable of any provocations, but talk about the blockade of Crimea “is the empty fantasy of our enemies.” The head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“We have an understanding that the enemy is capable of any provocation, and we are ready for any situation. But talk about the blockade of Crimea is an empty fantasy of our enemies. From the point of view of ground operations, what has already been done and what our soldiers are doing on the front line completely guarantees the security of our peninsula. Bandera’s boot will not set foot on Crimean soil,” said Sergei Aksenov.

According to him, all necessary measures to protect Crimeans, guests of the peninsula, and large infrastructure facilities, including the Crimean Bridge, have been taken. Representatives of security forces are doing a lot of work to identify and detain potential saboteurs, terrorists and collaborators of the enemy, he emphasized.

