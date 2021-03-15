By mid-April, the extraction of water from artesian springs for the needs of Simferopol is planned to be increased to 110 thousand cubic meters. This was announced on Monday, March 15, by the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov at a meeting of the headquarters for water supply.

He noted that the previously announced plan to increase the volume of water supply to 92 thousand cubic meters per day by mid-March was implemented.

“Our plans are being confirmed. By April 1, we must supply up to 100 thousand cubic meters of water, by April 15 – up to 110, ”the head of the region said.

Aksenov assured that all the announced plans must be fulfilled.

“It is clear that where the well production rate differs from the forecast, the situation is different. But nevertheless, technically, we will have to do one or two extra drilling, but we must supply the same amount of water to Simferopol, ”he specified.

On March 10, it became known that the Crimean authorities intend to file a lawsuit against Ukraine because of the damage to the peninsula as a result of the water blockade. As noted by Konstantinov, the trial has “moral significance.”

The day before, the regions of the peninsula returned to the water supply schedule, which had previously been temporarily canceled due to the holidays: from 6 to 9 March in Simferopol, Yalta, Simferopol and Bakhchisarai regions, water supply was carried out without restrictions.

At the same time, in Ukraine, they believe that the authorities should not supply Crimea with water until the peninsula returns to the country. This was announced in early March by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

Commenting on this statement, the deputy of the Crimean parliament Aleksey Chernyak stressed that the region will never return to Ukraine, and will receive a stable water supply with the help of the federal center.

After the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014, the supply of water through the North Crimean canal running from the Dnieper to the republic was completely cut off by Ukraine unilaterally.

The Russian government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure a reliable water supply to the peninsula. As part of the plan, about 50 billion rubles were allocated to modernize the water supply system – in particular, to develop new water sources, construct hydraulic structures, water supply and sanitation facilities, and overhaul infrastructure.