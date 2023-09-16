Colombian head Petro: conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine are no different

The conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine are essentially no different, said Colombian leader Gustavo Petro. Writes about this RIA News.

He accused the international community of double standards and compared the situation in Ukraine with the conflict in Palestine. “How does the war between Russia and Ukraine differ from the war between Israel and Palestine,” he noted. According to the politician, the Group of Seven (G7) should appeal to the UN and world powers in order to hold two peace conferences.

“For the benefit of humanity and to open up space for discussion in which the whole world must participate,” he said. The politician believes that the international community should actively participate in resolving conflicts without taking sides.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that no one had discussed new peace initiatives with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine.