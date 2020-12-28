The Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov declared December 31 a non-working day in the republic and called on the heads of private companies to leave employees at home if possible.

“Friends, I signed a decree establishing a day off in the Chechen Republic on December 31, 2020,” he wrote in Telegram and stressed that Chechnya supported the corresponding proposal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov added that the organizations included in the Operational Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, as well as emergency personnel, will continue to work.

We will remind, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the State Council supported the initiative of the deputies of “United Russia” on the day off on December 31 throughout the country. He recommended the heads of regions to take appropriate decisions.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of a number of Russian regions announced December 31 as a day off, moving the working day to the last Saturday of the year. It was clarified that, first of all, we are talking about civil servants and employees of state enterprises. The heads of private firms and organizations themselves determine the work schedule.