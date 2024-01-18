The head of Bashkiria Khabirov commented for the first time on the riots in the republic

The head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov, responded for the first time to the unrest that occurred on January 17 in Baymak after a court verdict against one of the local residents. He published his commentary on the situation in the republic in Telegram-channel.

He stressed that law enforcement officers have already begun to carry out work. The head of Bashkortostan also considered that part of the blame stemmed from the situation with mass unrest after the trial of Fail Alsynov (Alchinov) (listed in Russia as extremists and terrorists) lies with the authorities.

“Somewhere there is our fault, the fault of the municipalities, my personal fault for not fully explaining to people, not fully revealing the essence and content of these people. Now we will actively engage in this. I won’t keep silent either, we will show the true face of these guys,” Khabirov noted in the post.

The politician recalled that from the first day of work in Bashkiria he spoke about intolerance towards extremism.

It was reported the day before that at a gathering in Baymak after Alsynov’s verdict, clashes between residents and security forces began.

Fail Alsynov was sentenced to four years in a general regime colony. The case against the man was opened after his statements at rallies in 2023, during which he used the expression “kara halyk” – “black people”, an expression used to refer to ordinary people. However, investigators and the court considered that the Bashkir spoke out against the migrants who worked in the mines.