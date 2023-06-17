The AvtoVAZ concern is considering the possibility of recruiting people sentenced to forced labor to work at its enterprises, said company president Maxim Sokolov on June 16 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

As he stated RBCthere may be “one hundred, maybe two hundred” potential workers involved.

Concern employees sentenced to forced labor will receive a salary from which, according to the law, penalty deductions will be made.

Sokolov added that AvtoVAZ is ready to use all the tools to increase the number of employees at the site in the Samara region. An additional 4,000 employees are needed next year. This will increase the volume of car production.

The head of the concern noted that the factor limiting the company’s growth was not sanctions, technologies or components, but the lack of labor.

On the same day, Sokolov announced at the SPIEF that the cost of the Lada Aura car would be about 2.5 million rubles. He made a reservation that while we are talking about a prototype car and the cost is approximate.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that the department is ready to use Lada Aura instead of foreign cars as official cars. He also suggested that officials refuse the services of drivers and drive cars themselves.

On June 15, Sokolov reported that AvtoVAZ would resume production at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 17. The plant is expected to assemble a new crossover Lada X-Cross 5, which was also presented at the SPIEF forum. The car is a copy of the Chinese crossover Bestune T77 from the FAW concern.