Konstantin Sukhorebrik, General Director of Aurora Airlines, proposed to envisage container transshipment of fuel from the refinery to the airport in order to reduce the number of stages of “transshipment” of jet fuel and reduce its cost in the Far East. He told about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“Now northern deliveries represent several stages of“ transshipment ”of aviation kerosene: from the manufacturer to the tanker, from the tanker to the tanker, then along the river or by sea, then the kerosene is discharged into ground fuel storage facilities, after which it is delivered to the airport by fuel trucks and back to the storage facility. If we envisage container logistics, we will avoid these transshipments, ”he explained.

According to the head of “Aurora”, in this case, the same container after refueling at the refinery will be delivered to the local airport, where the airline will be able to refuel from the same tank.

With container transportation, logistics will become much cheaper, said Konstantin Sukhorebrik.

“The quality of delivery will improve, there will be no numerous pumping of fuel, losses will be minimized, it will become clear how much it costs to deliver one standard container to the destination,” he added.

Also, the top manager said that the transportation of aviation fuel in containers will solve the problem of the lack of sea tankers that could deliver an annual supply of fuel to small airports in the Far East, for example, 150 tons.

According to Konstantin Sukhorebrik, today there is a practice of transporting fuel in containers, but there is no such technology in the Far East.

Last summer, the governor of the Sakhalin region, Valery Limarenko, said that high prices for jet fuel in the Far East do not allow the development of local aviation. According to him, the cost of jet fuel in the Far East is twice as high as in Moscow, and 30% higher than in neighboring countries.

– It is clear that the social programs that we are solving and the amount of subsidies [авиации] multiply in connection with this, – said then Limarenko.

