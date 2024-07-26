The head of the Central Research Institute “Volna” Arsenyev committed an act of self-immolation on Red Square

The man who attempted to commit self-immolation on Red Square in Moscow turned out to be Vladimir Arsenyev, president of the Volna Central Research Institute. According to preliminary data, the 74-year-old man was accused in 2023 of disrupting deliveries for defense needs, including for the SVO within the framework of the state defense order.

The head of an innovative enterprise doused himself with flammable liquid near the Mausoleum and set himself on fire. Eyewitnesses managed to put out the fire, the man escaped with only minor burns. He could have staged the self-immolation as a protest against accusations of disrupting the state defense order, Moskovsky Komsomolets clarifies. Arsenyev himself is a retired military man, a reserve captain and has the title of honorary signalman.

Arsenyev was accused of disrupting deliveries to the SVO and stealing documents

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, in 2023, the Rostec state corporation received a complaint against Arsenyev. He was accused of deliberately disrupting deliveries for Russia’s defense needs. According to the version presented, the management of the Volna Central Research Institute allegedly deliberately delayed deliveries for the needs of the special military operation (SVO). Among other things, Arsenyev was accused of stealing working documentation.

Photo: courtesy of an eyewitness

An FSB inspection was ordered at the Central Research Institute. Its preliminary results did not confirm the accusation. Arsenyev, in turn, filed a lawsuit to protect his honor and dignity, but it was rejected. In response, the author of the complaint filed a counterclaim. The Nagatinsky Court of Moscow is investigating the situation.

The company where Arsenyev worked It has license for the production and repair of military equipment. In addition, the FSB issued a license to the Central Research Institute “Volna” to carry out work related to information constituting a state secret. The Baza publication clarifiesthat the company produced a product that is used in communication systems in armored vehicles.

Arsenyev Accuses Defense Ministry Major of Failure to Complete State Defense Order

According to Baza, Arsenyev recently contacted the Investigative Committee of Russia. He wrote a statement in which he warned that his enterprise was being “deliberately bankrupted” and was not being allowed to fulfill state defense orders. He also pointed to the culprit – according to him, the destruction of “Volna” was carried out by a major of the Ministry of Defense and a former employee of the enterprise. His name was not specified.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Arsenyev explained that in September 2023, the Volna Central Research Institute shipped a military order for the Ministry of Defense, but the price of their product, for unknown reasons, fell by half: from 10,087 rubles excluding VAT to 4,599 rubles.

“Volna” cannot continue to operate with such a pricing policy for its own products, notes Baza. Arsenyev also addressed a similar complaint directly to the Ministry of Defense and the FSB. So far, no one has resolved this situation.