The head of a refugee reception center in France was stabbed to death today in Pau (south-western France) by an asylum seeker, local press reported. The suspect, a 38-year-old Sudanese immigrant, was detained by French police shortly after the crime without incident.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been made public, was 46 years old. According to the France Bleu radio station, he was stabbed at least three times in the throat. The person in charge of the center died of his injuries shortly after being attacked. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin offered his condolences on Twitter “to the victim’s family and those close to him.” And he announced that he would travel to Pau today to visit the center.

At the moment, the motives that would have led this immigrant to commit this crime are unknown. The suspect, who had recently been denied refugee status, had been convicted of other violent acts in the past and would have been in jail, according to police sources cited by the French press. At first, it does not appear that this crime has a terrorist character.

It’s a horrible drama. Even more frightening because the victim has been involved throughout his professional life in the defense of migrants and those seeking asylum. Even more frightening because the murderer, who has been in prison for attacks with a knife, apparently, “said the mayor of Pau, François Bayrou, in statements to France Bleu. The Isard COS asylum seekers reception center (CADA) in Pau has 257 places and welcomes asylum seekers and refugees.