The head of the Solntsevsky court was hospitalized on the day of the criminal case hearing

Chairman of the Solntsevsky Court of Moscow Artem Mateta was hospitalized on Wednesday, July 10, when he was supposed to appear for consideration by the High Qualification Collegium of Judges (HQCJ) of the Investigative Committee’s (IC) motion to initiate a criminal case against him for fraud, transmits RBC.

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, personally requested consent to initiate a case against Mateta.

The defendant’s lawyer, Andrei Averin, clarified that Mateta was hospitalized with stage 2 hypertension. Against this background, the High Qualification Commission of Judges postponed the hearing on his case, calling the reason for his absence valid.

Earlier it was reported that Mateta was caught red-handed by FSB officers while receiving about 40 thousand dollars. According to the investigation, the chairman of the capital’s court received the money “for resolving a criminal case, knowing full well that he would not fulfill the request of the person who approached him.”