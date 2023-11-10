Mash: the head of the gold mining team was on board the An-2 that went missing in Chukotka

On board the An-2 plane that disappeared in Chukotka was the head of a gold mining team. How did I find out? Telegram-Mash channel, he was the only passenger on board.

The publication’s source explained that we are talking about the 29-year-old acting head of the Polyarnaya miners’ artel.

Presumably, together with the pilot and flight mechanic, he was transporting 150 kilograms of cargo to a station in the Russian region – three boxes of cigarettes, chainsaw chains, two bags of onions and personal belongings.