National Police agents dismantle, in a joint operation with the Lithuanian and Polish Police, a criminal organization allegedly dedicated to the international trafficking of cocaine, hashish and marijuana. Of the total of nine detainees, five have been arrested in Lithuania; three in Spain, in the Region and Alicante; and one in Poland. The organization, although it had taken root in Spain, had bases spread throughout Europe and were known to the Lithuanian police as ‘the eels’ for its undetectability and secrecy.

The head of the organization was arrested in Spain, specifically in Los Alcázares, where resided discreetly and intermittently, going unnoticed as just another tourist. The agents also dismantled two marijuana plantations that the organization maintained in the province of Alicante, supervised by the chief’s deputy, who was also arrested.

The joint operation between the three countries began in 2019. A criminal organization of Lithuanian nationality that had been operating in Europe for at least 15 years. In Spain it was where they acquired the substances to transport them to different countries of the continent through boats, trucks and cars.

The first information came with the seizure of a sailboat with around 400 kilograms of cocaine in the Caribbean archipelago of Guadalupe, territory belonging to France, operated by Lithuanian and Ukrainian citizens, being the first time the group was detected.

A false identity to avoid being detected



After two years of joint investigation, it was possible to establish the operation carried out by the organization, as well as the identification of the head of the group and his main lieutenants, distributed throughout Europe and moving from one country to another with falsified documentation. For all this, a large police and judicial system was organized between the countries involved to dismantle said organization in a coordinated and simultaneous manner.

In this way, the exploitation phase of the operation was carried out, carrying out 24 entries and records in Spain, Lithuania and Poland, and arresting a total of nine people. The agents intervened five firearms, 50,000 euros in cash, 300 kilograms of cocaine, 100 kilograms of marijuana buds, as well as false documentation and computer and telephone material.