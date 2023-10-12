The head of the Buddhist center “Clear Light” Stanislav Mashagin was detained in Moscow for theft of 1.8 billion rubles from a bank. reports RIA Novosti citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

According to the agency, investigators accuse Mashagin and his accomplice Pavel Uvyatkin of stealing a large sum from the Nizhny Novgorod Bank “Association”, withdrawn from the organization’s accounts through controlled legal entities.

Mashagin was detained in Moscow, and Uvyatkin in Nizhny Novgorod. A criminal case has been opened for fraud on an especially large scale.

“The detention of Mashagin is one of the episodes of the upcoming return of funds stolen from banks with revoked licenses, amounting to about 0.5 trillion rubles,” the agency’s source noted.

