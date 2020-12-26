The head coach of the Russian youth team Igor Larionov commented on the victory over the US team in the first match of the World Championship for players under 20. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Larionov said that most of all he liked the well-coordinated work of the players and their dedication. He added that the actions of the American rivals were expected. “We played as a team, most of the game. I’m glad for the guys from the fourth link, they played brilliantly. It’s nice that we have trump cards, ”the coach said.

The meeting between Russia and the United States took place earlier on December 26 in Edmonton, Canada. It ended with a score of 5: 3 in favor of the national team.

In the next match, the Russian national team will play with the Czech team. The meeting will take place on December 28 and will begin at 05:30 am Moscow time.

The World Youth Championship runs from December 25, 2020 to January 5, 2021 in Canada. The current winner of the tournament is the Canadians who beat the Russians in the final.