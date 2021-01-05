The head coach of the Russian national youth hockey team Igor Larionov commented on the crushing defeat to the Canadians in the semifinals of the World Championship (World Cup). His words lead RIA News…

According to Larionov, the hockey players of the Russian youth team did not have enough energy, effort or skill to slow down and turn the game around. “We started well, had the first shifts in the Canadian zone and did not expect to get such a quick own goal. Then there was this four-minute removal, after which the score became 0: 3, ”the head coach emphasized. Overall, he described the Canadian team as a fresher, energized and disciplined team.

“I’m not going to shout at the guys, I told my assistants the same. There is a calm tone that will reach the guys. We will find an opportunity to raise the team, prepare it for the bronze medal game. We have 24 hours to get ready, ”he assessed the crushing defeat of his charges.

The teams met in Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place on January 5. The game ended with a score of 5: 0 in favor of the tournament hosts.

In the final, Canada will play against the winner of the USA – Finland match. Russian hockey players will fight the losing team in this pair for the third place. Both matches will take place on the night of January 5-6, Moscow time.

The World Youth Championship is held in Edmonton, Canada. The hosts are the current winners of the tournament; in 2020, they defeated the Russian national team in the final.