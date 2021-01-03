The head coach of the Russian youth ice hockey team Igor Larionov spoke about the injustice of the referees who judged the quarterfinals of the World Cup with the German team. Reported by RIA News…

Larionov noted that during the match he appealed to the referees with a request to be more fair. He stressed that “if a team dominates and attacks, they simply cannot play outnumbered more than the defending team.” The coach added that he drew the referees’ attention to delays and hooks from the Germans.

The coach of the Russian national team also explained that the German team played against the Russians roughly as the Czechs did in the group. He pointed out that this is a tighter game than the Russian team was used to, so it was less comfortable for them to play such hockey.

Earlier, the Russian youth team defeated the German national team in the quarterfinals of the World Ice Hockey Championship (WCH). The meeting, held in Edmonton, Canada, ended with a score of 2: 1. In the Russian team, Vasily Ponomarev and Danil Bashkirov distinguished themselves, scoring against the Germans in the first and second periods, respectively.