The head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team Valery Bragin in an interview “Sport-Express»On Wednesday, May 26, he spoke about the victory over the Danish team in the World Championship match.

When asked why the Russian team was able to score the first goal only at the end of the second period, Bragin said that there are no simple rivals in the championship.

“Everyone is trying to play against us accurately in defense, they play on defense,” he said.

The coach called the debut of defender Nikita Nesterov good, and also expressed the hope that the hockey player would play better in the future, and called goalkeeper Alexander Samonov “number one”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian national ice hockey team beat Denmark 3-0 in the group stage match of the World Championship.

According to the results of the game, the Russian national team scored 9 points and came out on top in group A.

On May 24, the Russian national team suffered its first defeat at the World Cup from the Slovak national team after two victories over the Czech Republic and Great Britain.

The Ice Hockey World Championship takes place in Riga (Latvia) from May 21 to June 6. Group A includes the national teams of Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.