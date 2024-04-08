The atmosphere of the Region of Murcia is still covered by a layer of haze that, together with temperatures of up to 30 degrees, cause a suffocating sensation. The origin is an African air mass, installed in the southeast of the peninsula since the weekend and leaving unfavorable air quality for the third consecutive day. This Monday all the measuring stations in the Community registered levels of polluting particles higher than those recommended by the World Health Organization.

The established limit is that the daily average of PM10 does not exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter, a concentration that has been exceeded since dawn in the ten measuring stations, as reflected on the regional network's website. The highest pollution values ​​have been recorded in Lorca, which has exceeded 200 µg/m3, while the majority have spent the entire morning above 100 µg/m3.

Also unfavorable are the levels of PM2.5, smaller particles that are more dangerous to health. All areas have been fluctuating since dawn between 20 and 30 micrograms per cubic meter, above the daily limit recommended by the WHO of 15 µg/m3. In this case, Lorca is also slightly above. It must be remembered that data from Jumilla is not yet shown, whose new station will expand the air quality map to seven areas. During the weekend, Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Caravaca have exceeded these limits for PM10 particles.

The City Council of the capital of the Region announced this Monday on its X account (formerly Twitter) that it has activated level 2 of the air quality protocol, but did not detail whether measures have been taken. He did give a series of recommendations the Local Police of Murciasuch as using public transportation and avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors.

Advice similar to those proposed by level 1 in Campo de Cartagena, Alumbres and the urban center of the city. In addition, the Local Police will ensure that traffic is fluid. For its part, Lorca City Council adopted clearer measures, since public transport is free after activating level 3.

The forecast



The African air mass will withdraw from early Monday to Tuesday, according to the Aemet predictive model. In the absence of rain, which does not appear in any weather forecast, it remains to be seen if the gusts of wind manage to clear the atmosphere. At least, the temperatures will give a slight respite and the maximums will not exceed 25 degrees, values ​​more similar to this time of year.