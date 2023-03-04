Madrid.- Although the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué was more than half a year ago, the ex-partner is still in the eye of the show for more than one reason, due to the infidelity of the former footballer

And it is that Piqué did not take long to make public his new relationship with Clara Chía, so the critics and accusations they have not stopped invading them.

According to some versions of various media outlets, the former Barcelona player would have cheated on the ‘Día de Enero’ interpreter with a 23-year-old student who is now his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

It is for this reason that the Colombian artist began to throw a series of hints through music, where she makes clear everything she has gone through and what she feels about her life. breakup in more than one song.

As a result of all the scandal generated by the singles of the 46-year-old from Barranquilla, Shakira was interviewed by the presenter of the nightly news of Televisa, Enrique Acevedowhere the singer broke the silence for the first time since the announcement of the end of their romance of more than a decade.

Shakira opened her heart and shared with her fans how difficult it has been for her to go through infidelity and separation.

It was in this interview that the assumption that Shakira harmed her children with her songs was forgotten, since the celebrity clarified that both Sasha and Milan have participated in their projects.

However, those who did not like Shakira’s new hits at all are Clara and Gerard Piqué, since it is even rumored that the couple has had more than one conflict for the phrases used by the famous.

Piqué has not issued any statement about everything that happened with the singer, but he has sent hints in the broadcasts of the King’s Leaguelike the day he arrived on the show wearing a Casio watch and a Twingo, as Shakira mentioned in her song with bizarre.

Given the whole situation, it is said that Shakira would have harmed her ex’s relationship, since Piqué and Clara would supposedly arrive at the altar this year, but their plans would have been cancelled.

It must be remembered that even Mhoni Vidente predicted that this 2023, Gerard Piqué would be marrying his new partner, but everything has remained only speculation.