Much of the world celebrates this Saturday, May 1, the Labor Day. For many, it is just a day off. But this date remembers a bloodstained protest and clashes, which marked a milestone in history and has been commemorated for 135 years.

What is remembered every May 1 is the so-called “Haymarket Riot.” That’s the name of the plaza in Chicago USA, where the movement began. May 4, 1886 was the highest point in a series of protests that took place from the first day of that month.

The marches were given in support of the strike of workers who were fighting to vindicate the eight-hour workday.

But during one of the demonstrations, a person who could not be identified and went down in history in complete anonymity, threw a bomb at the police trying to disperse the workers.

Protests in Chicago in May 1886.

A historical judgment

This action led to a trial of eight workers who were arrested. Five of these anarchist and communist workers were sentenced to death, although one of them committed suicide. The other three were detained.

These eight men were known as “The Martyrs of Chicago.”

Over the years, this event led to the commemoration of the International Workers Day, originally established by the labor movement, but quickly adopted by the whole society in dozens of countries.

Although there are two important exceptions: the United States and Canada do not celebrate this day. Instead, they set what they know as “Labor Day” for the first Monday in September of each year.

The Chicago Martyrs

The background of the Industrial Revolution

We are in an era tainted by the industrial Revolution And of course, the United States was at the forefront in that process. At the end of the 19th century, Chicago was the second largest city in that country.

Immigration in search of work came from all parts of the United States to this city, in addition to foreigners who were forming the first humble villages of workers in the suburbs of Chicago.

The motto that gave rise to the protest was to make prevail the maximum of “eight hours for work, eight hours for sleep and eight hours for home.”

Y various labor movements began to emerge who sought to enforce their requests and claims.

Before this, working hours could last up to 18 hours. And if an employer forced his workers to work more than that time, he was only fined $ 25 by the authorities.

The Chicago workers trial, in an illustration of the time.

By the mid-1880s, most workers in the United States were affiliated with the Knights of Labor, with significant anarchist influence, and also with the American Federation of Labor (AFL).

It was during its fourth congress, held in October 1884, that it was resolved that as of May 1, 1886, the legal duration of the working day should be eight hours and if this claim is not enforced, the workers would have right to strike.

This even further promoted the possibility of work for those who were unemployed, covering the shifts of workers who previously occupied the entire working day.

The law and the traps

The postulates of the new law seemed promising for the working class. But in 1886 the American president Andrew Johnson promulgated the so-called Ingersoll Law, which established eight hours a day, but also with maximum hours that could reach 10 hours and with clauses that allowed people to work between 14 and 18 hours if the work warranted it.

Definitely, working conditions had not changed much and the situation was becoming unbearable.

The protests in Haymarket Square in May 1886, demanding the 8-hour workday, ended in a bloody way.

Soon after the labor organizations began to demonstrate, despite a marked criticism from the press that described the movement as “outrageous and disrespectful”, “delirium of unpatriotic lunatics” and that “it was the same as asking for a salary to be paid without meeting any hours of work.” The cards were drawn.

The start of the strike

Faced with the growing tension that was already perceived in the environment, The New York Times wrote: “Strikes to enforce the eight hours can do much to paralyze our industry, diminish commerce and slow the resurgent prosperity of our nation, but they will not achieve their goal.”

The press in general came to express themselves saying that in addition to eight hours, the workers would begin to demand everything that “the craziest anarchists” could suggest.

On May 1, 1886, then, about 200,000 workers went on strike to enforce their rights. The city of Chicago was the epicenter of the battle, being one of the worst places in the United States in terms of working conditions.

Violence took over the streets. The workers’ mobilizations continued day after day, despite the fact that on May 2 the police had dispersed the crowd of more than 50 thousand people with great brutality.

During the day of May 3, and at the insistence of the workers, the police began to repress more violently and a group of officers, without warning, fired into the crowd. They killed six people and left dozens more wounded.

On May 4, the situation was already irrepressible. An act of protest was scheduled for that day at 7:30 p.m.

Out of control

The event was held, but at 9:30 p.m., the crowd (about 20 thousand people) was still gathered in Haymarket Square.

The police inspector then decided to attack them because he considered that the act should be over and the area should be clear. Thus he advanced along with 180 uniformed police officers and the repression began.

At that moment an explosive device exploded that killed an officer (some chronicles speak of six police officers killed) and left several more injured. The lack of control won the streets and the police opened fire on the workers. The death toll is unknown until today.

The siege and curfew and in the following days, hundreds of workers were searched and arrested, with torture involved, accusing them of the murder of the policeman (or the policemen).

The Supreme Court soon began a trial of eight anarchist workers, and five of them were sentenced to death.

This is how these convicts came to be known as “the Chicago eight”.

Years later, in 1893, the governor of Illinois pardoned three of the workers who had already been executed, noting that you could never prove who dropped the bomb and even less the connection with the three condemned.

But it was too late. Very late. The three workers who were pardoned could never find out that their sentence had been revoked.

Days later, finally, several sectors of the employer’s association agreed to recognize that eight-hour workday.

Thus, in 1889, the Socialist Workers ‘Congress of the Second International held in Paris established May 1 as “International Workers’ Day” to pay tribute to “the Haymarket martyrs.”

CB