The Hayawa Suburb Council of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs organized a number of visits to patients in Khorfakkan City Hospital, to check on their health conditions, as part of the Council’s fulfillment of its community tasks.

During the tour, the council members were keen to inspect the conditions of the patients and to check on their health. They moved between hospital departments to visit patients who underwent surgeries and underwent periods of treatment to check on their conditions. The members of the council also visited citizens who had completed the rituals of Hajj this year, from the people of the suburb in the city of Khorfakkan.