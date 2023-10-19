A one-way ticket, from Rome to Cairo. A bag with three shorts and seven t-shirts, “even if, this time, I left the Superman one at home.” After years of field invasions, first in Italy and then around the world, “the Hawk” Mario Ferri decided to dedicate himself to humanitarian missions. “I went to Africa, Ukraine and Türkiye after the earthquake. Now I would like to lend a hand to the Palestinians. It’s not a question of taking one side or the other: I’m simply helping people who are suffering.” Having arrived in Rafah forty-eight hours ago, the 36-year-old saw terror on the faces of thousands of people.