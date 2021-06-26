Political persecution, mass arrests, impeachment of opposition parliamentarians, reduced freedom of expression and the press and, more recently, the closure of an independent newspaper. These were some of the consequences of Hong Kong’s national security law, passed by the Communist Party of China and sanctioned by President Xi Jinping on June 30, 2020.

Within a year, there has been a major change in the city’s administrative security structure, with the installation of a national security office that reports directly to Beijing, as well as the creation of national security departments in the local police and justice system. During this period, more than 100 people were arrested on suspicion of violating the legislation and several opponents were prevented from running for the parliamentary elections that, due to interference from Beijing, have not even taken place.

What is the Hong Kong National Security Law

On paper, the legislation criminalizes acts interpreted by responsible authorities as succession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The maximum penalty that can be applied is life imprisonment and some cases may end up being tried in mainland China.

In practice, it is a direct intervention by the Chinese central government in the semi-autonomous city to bury the pro-democracy protests that erupted in Hong Kong in April 2019, widen censorship and persecute those who dare to take a stand against the Communist Party of China.

the arrests

According to a survey by journalist Mary Hui, from Quartz, from July 1, 2020 until the middle of this week, 113 people had been detained on suspicion of violating national security law – the oldest at 79 years old and the youngest at 15 years old. Of these, 61 were formally accused – mostly of conspiring to commit subversion or of speeches and expressions that are interpreted by the authorities as incitement to succession.

In early January, Hong Kong police carried out a mass arrest under the national security law. Fifty-three former parliamentarians and pro-democracy activists were arrested on suspicion they had a plan to overthrow the government. The operation involved 1,000 police officers and arrested 45 women and eight men who organized, in July 2020, an opposition primary election – informal, since primaries are not part of Hong Kong’s electoral calendar.

The arrest of Jimmy Lai, a communications magnate in Hong Kong, came just 40 days after the national security law took effect. He was accused of collusion with foreign forces. He was later also convicted of participating in an unauthorized demonstration and is serving 20 months in prison.

Several names related to Lai were also arrested, including her sons and Next Media executives. The latest wave of political arrests came this week, when six employees of Next Media and Apple Daily, the group’s pro-democracy newspaper, were jailed, accused of colluding with foreign powers over publishing about 30 articles which, according to Hong Kong police, supported sanctions on China and Hong Kong – authorities did not reveal which articles were the basis for the arrests. The assets of the group’s companies were also frozen, which eventually led to the closure of the Apple Daily. The latest edition of the newspaper was circulated this Thursday (24).

According to Hui’s survey, 60 of the 61 formally charged under national security legislation are being prosecuted for political reasons. Only one is in prison for an act of violence: Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of secession and terrorism for riding a motorcycle with a flag calling for the liberation of Hong Kong from a group of police officers. He pleads not guilty, but can be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty by the three judges who will hear the case.

Censorship

During 2020, the pro-democracy protests ran out of steam, because in addition to being considered illegal due to the restrictions of the pandemic, the national security law censored slogans and chants used in the protests, which ended up intimidating the protesters. The day after the text took effect, the government warned that the phrase “Free Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” could be characterized as subversion.

There was also great censorship in schools and public libraries. The protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong” was banned and the Hong Kong Department of Education asked schools to review the textbooks used in teaching to ensure they do not violate national security law. There were reports of teachers who were dismissed for having some relationship with the 2019 protests.

Books by pro-democracy personalities have been removed from the city’s public libraries and there is an order that films that “endanger China’s national security” should also be censored by the Hong Kong Film Censorship Authority.

persecution of politicians

The national security law was also used to block the candidacy of anti-Beijing activists and politicians in parliamentary elections that were supposed to take place in November last year but were postponed for a year – the official justification for the postponement was the pandemic, but this was the time it took for the Communist Party of China to pass a comprehensive electoral reform for Hong Kong, allowing only “patriots” to run and making it virtually impossible for the pro-democracy opposition to hold important positions in the city or city government. that it has enough lawmakers in the Legislature (LegCo) to block proposals from pro-Beijing ruler Carrie Lam.

Another episode that demonstrates the use of the national security law to harass opponents: Last November, four lawmakers were stripped of their positions after China decided to immediately dismiss lawmakers who “fail to comply with the legal requirements to uphold the Basic Law” – the national security law was annexed to the mini-Constitution of Hong Kong.

According to the document approved by the National Congress Standing Committee, the legislator may be disqualified and removed from office if: he supports the independence of Hong Kong; refuse to recognize China’s sovereignty and its exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong; seek interference from foreign countries or outside forces in city affairs; or commit other acts that endanger national security. The decision on the removal of a legislator will be announced by the pro-Beijing government of Hong Kong.

After the resignation of the four parliamentarians, all LegCo lawmakers resigned from their positions in protest.

More recently, an exchange of government posts has sparked further speculation about Beijing’s influence on Hong Kong. Security Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu has been elevated to the position of chief secretary of the city (the government’s number two), raising fears that “elements of national security” will become increasingly prominent in Hong Kong’s political areas .

“Safeguarding national security is a matter of paramount importance for the entire government. We will take every opportunity to improve national security education,” Lee said. According to the South China Morning Post, he should be part of a powerful committee which will decide which candidates are “patriots” and can run in the city’s next elections.