Over the past year, the Chinese company Haval, which produces cars at a plant in the Tula region, has increased the level of localization of the Jolion model, which became a bestseller among foreign cars on the Russian market last year. This was reported on February 14 “Kommersant”.

According to the conclusion of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation dated February 6, the Haval Jolion model scores 1.63 thousand points for localization according to Resolution 719, taking into account R&D) and almost 1.5 thousand without taking into account. In the previous conclusion from December 2022, 1.3 thousand and 1.2 thousand points were indicated.

The increase in the level of localization was achieved mainly due to Russian telematics (plus 200 points), and the cars also received Russian wheels, tires, paints and other components, the report says.

It is noted that Jolion remains the only model, besides Lada, available in the preferential car loan program. From 2024, cars with an internal combustion engine must accumulate 1.6 thousand points in order to be able to purchase them through this government support instrument.

In 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, by resolution No. 719, introduced a scoring system for the degree of localization in the automotive industry. It shows what part of the produced car consists of Russian filling. Companies that have signed a special investment contract (SPIC) can participate in government procurement of vehicles and government programs to support demand. Industrial subsidies, which the company receives in proportion to the number of points accumulated, partially compensate for the recycling fee. This system motivates automakers to localize the production of as many auto components as possible.

On January 10, the analytical agency reported that the most popular foreign car last year was the Haval Jolion crossover (55.55 thousand cars sold). A year earlier, this model was the eighth in terms of sales in the car market. Last year's bestseller was the Lada Granta.

On February 1, Haval presented the updated Jolion crossover for Russia; the car costs from 2 million to 2.8 million rubles, depending on the configuration. Externally, the new product differs from the pre-restyling version in the design of the bumpers and radiator grille, as well as black plastic elements on the body and spoiler. The power plant remains the same; crossovers are equipped with 1.5-liter engines producing 143 hp. (front-wheel drive) and 150 hp. (four-wheel drive).