‘Haunted House’, Disney’s spine-tingling fun adventure inspired by the classic theme park attraction, will hit theaters August 23. ‘Haunted House’ tells of a woman and her son who turn to a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural intruders. The film will have its Italian premiere at #Giffoni53 on July 27th.

Directed by Justin Simien, the film stars an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghosts. The film is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.