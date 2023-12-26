Tomorrow (Wednesday), Dubai Municipality will launch the eighth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival, one of the most prominent annual festivals specialized in supporting beekeepers and the honey production sector in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE. It will continue until December 31 with the participation of approximately 60 Emirati beekeepers, who will display their various products to visitors. And tourists. The festival will also provide an opportunity to learn about the various types of honey, the characteristics that distinguish each type, and ways to distinguish between them.

The festival, which is organized annually by the municipality, aims to support the honey production sector in the UAE and Emirati beekeepers, and to raise quality and health safety standards in the honey industry in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to exchanging experiences in the field of honey production, and highlighting the most prominent methods that enhance its quality. The festival also expands promising investment and economic opportunities for residents of the Hatta region and citizens who own productive local small and medium enterprises.

His Excellency Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed the municipality’s commitment to enhancing the attractiveness and capabilities of the Hatta area, raising the level of services there, and developing its facilities and attractive entertainment and tourism sites, in a way that contributes to consolidating its position as a distinguished destination and tourist destination in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the “Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan.” Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aims to develop the region, implement various economic and development projects and initiatives, and provide investment opportunities for the private sector in it.

Al Hajri said: “The Hatta Honey Festival is one of the annual events that Dubai Municipality is keen to fully support, and to provide it as a platform to learn about the types of honey that the Hatta region is famous for producing, and to display and market local products to citizen entrepreneurs, as a main part of our work to develop economic and tourism opportunities for the residents of the region.” “And providing various means of support to national beekeepers, in line with the vision and strategy of the emirate to achieve comprehensive development and enhance the quality of life and well-being of the population.”

We died in Hatta

The “Hatta Honey Festival” coincides with the first season of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, which includes a group of diverse events, entertainment and sports shows, which provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the diversity and natural landmarks in Hatta, and also highlights the unique places, activities and tourist attractions that make From Dubai, one of the most visited destinations in the world.

Accompanying events

The Hatta Honey Festival receives visitors from ten in the morning until ten in the evening in the Hatta Hall of Dubai Municipality, and includes a number of accompanying activities, including: a workshop on recipes for the most famous foods and drinks that are prepared using honey, a honey soap making workshop, and honey candle making, In addition to an art workshop for children to paint on fabrics and honey containers.

The festival will also include a number of entertainment shows, including organizing competitions presented by cartoon characters from the “Freej” program, and an artistic performance from the Emirati heritage band “Liwa”, in addition to allocating spaces for children’s games and activities.

Integrated laboratory services

Dubai Municipality will provide many facilities and supporting services to national beekeepers in the Hatta region, the most prominent of which are: Dubai Central Laboratory services for immediate laboratory tests of honey samples for exhibitors and visitors, for the purpose of ensuring its quality and conformity with approved standard specifications. In addition to tests on the honey products offered, such as; Testing the percentage of total sugars: glucose, sucrose, fructose, and hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF).

Smart laboratory

The Dubai Municipality's Mobile Smart Laboratory will be present at the festival, to provide tests related to the detection of yeasts and fungi generated in honey products, in addition to tests of ready-to-eat foods provided in the food establishments participating in the festival, with the aim of ensuring the quality and safety of the foods provided, in line with the goals of the Dubai Municipality. In building a sustainable environmental and food system, and preserving the health and safety of the public.