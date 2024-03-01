The first session of the Hatta Agricultural Festival, which was held at the initiative of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, and hosted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and the Hatta Traders Council, attracted nearly 10,000 visitors in a historic celebration of the agricultural heritage of the Hatta region. . Families, environmentalists and farmers joined workshops, dialogue sessions and competitions during the event, which ran from February 23 to 27.

The festival hosted 50 agricultural workshops and seminars, in addition to two dialogue sessions with farmers over five days, where visitors participated in environmental activities, such as learning how to grow their own food, and new ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Local farms and animal breeders were honored for their skills and achievements in a distinguished competition sponsored by Union Coop, where Hamad Khalfan Al Mutawa’s farm won the “Best Farm” award, and Ahmed Sultan Al Kaabi’s estate won the “Best Farm” award, while the “Haw” breed won the Best Farm award. Halal. The festival also hosted a halal auction, where the value of bids reached 82 thousand dirhams per head.

In an important step to support the farmers of the Hatta region, during the festival, Union Coop signed a partnership agreement with the Hatta Traders Council bearing the slogan “Grown in Hatta”, with the aim of allocating exclusive places displaying the products of Hatta Farms within Union Coop’s 28 branches throughout the UAE. Some of these products were displayed at the farmers market, and the festival also included many delicious dining options available at food trucks and stalls. To celebrate the history of the Hatta region, Dubai Culture organized wonderful tours, giving visitors the opportunity to explore Al Sharia Village, which is one of the oldest traditional villages in the country. Emirates, and visitors were briefed on the Aflaj irrigation system that was built hundreds of years ago and is still operating today. A memorandum of understanding was also signed by Union Coop and the Hatta Traders Council, with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs and enhancing commercial and investment endeavors in Hatta.