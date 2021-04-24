Rocío Monasterio, head of Vox’s list, smiles while saying terrible things. “Let him leave Spain at once!”, He snapped at Pablo Iglesias on Cadena SER this Friday without losing his smile. The contradiction between body and verbal language can cause anxiety in the viewer. Behavior in society often leads to words softening the feelings that gestures reflect. The case of Monasterio is the opposite. His collaborators admit that he cannot avoid it. The smile.

After the scuffle of the debate in the SER, Monasterio tweeted: “We started the campaign doing what we promised for the legislature: kicking out Pablo Iglesias.” Vox doesn’t just want to kick the former vice president out of a radio debate. Not even from the institutions. He wants to kick you out of the country. “What he has to do is go into exile with Maduro,” in the words of the party’s leader, Santiago Abascal, who also intends to outlaw Podemos.

The hatred against “the pigtails” has been the gasoline of the Vox campaign. And the confrontation with Podemos, the way to look for the electoral gap that Díaz Ayuso has hardly left him. “Criminal” and “Satrap of Galapagar” are some of the epithets that Abascal has dedicated to Iglesias in his public acts.

Vox’s strategy needed the response of the ultra-left for feedback. “Hit them where it hurts the most,” Monasterio tweeted on March 15, inadvertently retrieving a Herri Batasuna slogan in the 1987 European Parliament campaign.

Vox chose the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas, where the left obtains more than 65% of the votes, to inaugurate its campaign in Madrid. Predictably, groups opposed to the ultra party gathered on April 7 in the so-called Red Square to boycott the event. As soon as he began, Abascal left the lectern and faced those who were imprecating him, making his speech inaudible. He walked the distance that separated him from them and counted the steps: 18. It was not a spontaneous gesture. He did the same in Tortosa (Tarragona) on February 11, in the Catalan campaign. The independentistas were not attacking him as in Vic and other towns. They only booed him, but Abascal wanted the Catalan police to drive them away, and the Mossos did not have those instructions. No, as long as they were limited to protesting against a politician in a public space.

In Vallecas, there was a rain of cans, bottles and even cobblestones against agents and attendees of the Vox rally, including journalists. Without ruling out that some object flew before Abascal left for the security cordon set up by the police, the truth is that the launches intensified after the first charge of the riot gear. From the rostrum, the Vox leader accused the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, of a “criminal” for not ordering the police to vacate the counter-protesters square. He also charged Iglesias, accusing him of having sent his “brigadistas” to attack him. The only thing proven is that Podemos did not condemn the aggression and its leaders downplayed or justified it.

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, intervenes with a brick in his hand as a sign of protest against the altercations at his rally in Vallecas on April 14 in Congress. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL – Eu / Europa Press

Since then, Vox’s actions in this electoral campaign have been subject to strict police custody. On April 14, in the Carabanchel district, where the ultra party chose an emblematic square of the 15-M (the revolt of the indignant in 2011 from which Podemos was later born) to hold the rally, the agents cordoned off the area, forcing to access by a side street, and they kept at a distance those who repudiated the presence of the ultra party in the neighborhood.

Encourage “defend yourself”

Last Wednesday, in Navalcarnero, the incidents were repeated, although this time, unlike Vallecas, those protesting were a minority in front of the crowd of Vox supporters. Abascal urged the Civil Guard to evict them from the square and the radicals threw some objects; among others, an egg that reached a 10-year-old girl. “Tonight I am going to assess whether, in the remainder of the campaign, we encourage our supporters to defend ourselves from attacks if the police do not intervene,” wrote the Vox leader, threatening to open the door to a physical confrontation between followers of different political forces.

When he was accused of seeking the reaction of the independentistas in the Catalan campaign, Abascal answered by questioning the profitability of victimhood and underlining that his party’s association with episodes of violence could alienate many people who do not differentiate between aggressor and attacked. The result of the Catalan elections last February, in which Vox was the fourth political force and won 11 seats, did not confirm those fears.

The Vox rally this Friday afternoon in Parla, before some 500 people, was a real coven against Iglesias. Monasterio said that the leader of Podemos had “fled the debate with his tail between his legs” and Abascal congratulated her for “having cut off both ears and the bow tie. That closing when leaving ”, added, alluding to the deleted tweet in the PP account. The leader of the ultra party assured that he condemns “all the violence” because he has suffered “all the violence”, but questioned the veracity of the threats suffered by Iglesias. “It stinks of Podemos montage,” he said. “They do not condemn an ​​act of violence against us, but they incite and protect them, and then they want us to believe their false victimisms,” he insisted.

The reaction of the ultra party to the death threats to Iglesias – which the Minister of the Interior and the director of the Civil Guard have also suffered – has been the same as Podemos had in the face of the spectacular injury suffered by the deputy of Vox Rocío de Meer after being hit in the eyebrow during a rally of the Basque campaign, last June: not to believe it. “I have the right to doubt what the Government says,” Monasterio has alleged, inviting Iglesias to report the case to the police. After learning that he had done so, Vox announced that he will appear as a popular accusation in the proceedings that are opened. Podemos could not do it in the De Meer case because the deputy never filed a complaint.

